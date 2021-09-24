Super Mario Bros. is Returning to the Screen with Some Questionable Casting Choices

Yesterday, the internet went through a lot. More than usual. The animated Super Mario Bros. movie, which we’ve been dreading since 2017, had an update. But it was a casting announcement, introducing the public at large to this movie, and everything descended into chaos. Everyone thought they were being pranked, because how could these possibly be the actors that were chosen for these roles? If the news hasn’t reached you yet, then let us tell you exactly why people are losing their minds.

Chris Pratt is voicing Mario, with Charlie Day as his brother, Luigi. Anya Taylor-Joy is playing Princess Peach, Jack Black is Bowser, Seth Rogen is Donkey Kong, Keegan Michael-Key is Toad, Fred Armisen is Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson is Kamek, and, last but not least, Sebastian Maniscalco will play Spike.

Okay, so obviously this is an all-star cast. I’m never going to complain that Anya Taylor-Joy is in something, and Jack Black absolutely matches Mario Bros. energy. But…Chris Pratt? As our beloved Italian plumber? When Paul Giamatti was in front of our eyes? When Danny DeVito has been right there all along? Sure, Pratt led the voice cast for The LEGO Movie and its sequel, but those don’t exactly scream “Mario” energy.

Some people are critiquing the casting of Pratt since he was called out for going to a notoriously homophobic church in 2019. Some are taking to Twitter joking that the cast as a whole is anti-Italian discrimination, as no one in the cast is Italian. Some are even saying this film is their Joker origin story. We’ll see.

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic who previously collaborated on the film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies, as well as the animated show Teen Titans Go! Writing the script is Matthew Fogel, writer of The LEGO Movie: The Second Part, as well as Minions: The Rise of Gru, which is set for a 2022 release.

Part of the reason people are so…passionate about this casting is because Super Mario Bros. has been a huge part of pop culture for the past 40 years—and the last time it was on the big screen, albeit in live-action, it was a disaster. All we can say is that we hope Chris Pratt brings his best Italian accent to set.

Actually, on second thought, never mind. Please don’t do that, Chris.