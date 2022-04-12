100 gecs Shares New Single "Doritos & Fritos"

Polarizing hyperpop band 100 gecs are gearing up to add even more “gecs” into the world. While details of their forthcoming album 10000 gecs are fuzzy, the acclaimed duo has followed up the release of their last single “mememe” with “Doritos & Fritos.”

Lead by a frenetic electric guitar and backed by infectious bass and drums, “Doritos & Fritos” leans into the duo’s affinity for early ‘00s pop punk and ska. The song is structured much more traditionally compared to 100 gecs’ more experimental works with a chorus that begs to be screamed. If this single is any further indication of 10000 gecs, we are in for another delightfully unpredictable album.

Below, watch the visualizer for “Doritos & Fritos” and keep scrolling to revisit “mememe.”