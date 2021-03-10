4AD Celebrates 40 Years With Bills & Aches & Blues

4AD has been on the scene for 40 years this year, and are celebrating in a big way. The label is releasing an 18-track compilation album titled Bills & Aches & Blues, the first side of which arrived Wednesday.

Bills & Aches & Blues will feature some of 4AD’s current artists covering songs of the label’s past. Side 1 gives us the first taste with five cover tracks, including work from U.S. Girls and Aldous Harding. The profits from the album’s first 12 months of sales will be donated to The Harmony Project, a Los-Angeles based after-school program that provides music education to underprivileged youth.

The album’s leading track is Tkay Maidza’s electrifying reimagining of Pixies’ “Where is My Mind?” Watch the visualizer for the song below. Keep scrolling for the album artwork and full tracklist of Bills & Aches & Blues.

Bills & Aches & Blues Album Artwork:

Bills & Aches & Blues Tracklist:

Side 1:

1. Tkay Maidza, “Where Is My Mind?” ( Pixies )

2. U.S. Girls, “Junkyard” ( The Birthday Party )

3. Aldous Harding, “Revival” ( Deerhunter )

4. The Breeders, “Dirt Eaters” ( His Name Is Alive )

5. Maria Somerville, “Seabird” ( Air Miami )

Side 2:

6. Tune-Yards, “Cannonball” ( The Breeders )

7. Spencer., “Genesis” ( Grimes )

8. Helado Negro, “Futurism” ( Deerhunter )

9. Efterklang, “Postal” ( Piano Magic )

10. Bing and Ruth, “Gigantic” ( Pixies )

Side 3:

11. Future Islands, “The Moon Is Blue” ( Colourbox )

12. Jenny Hval, “Sunbathing” ( Lush )

13. Dry Cleaning, “Oblivion” ( Grimes )

14. Bradford Cox, “Mountain Battles” ( Breeders )

Side 4:

15. SOHN, “Song To The Siren” ( Tim Buckley )

16. Becky and The Birds, “The Wolves Act I and II” ( Bon Iver )

17. Ex:Re, “Misery Is a Butterfly” ( Blonde Redhead )

18. Big Thief, “Off You” ( The Breeders )