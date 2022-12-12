Andy Shauf Steps Lightly On Subtle, Melancholic New Single

Andy Shauf threads the needle with his typical gentleness, subtle as he treads over trepidation on the newest single from his forthcoming album. On “Catch Your Eye,” off Norm (out Feb. 10 via ANTI-), his vocals pull everything together so carefully that you can just imagine him nervously hovering, bated breath setting the atmosphere for the track. The song turns around the story of a grocery store missed connection, the whole thing shivering with an air of melancholy undeniably covering everything as Shauf repeats, “I need to meet you / I need to catch your eye.” In his soft writing, the moments of everyday are transformed to hold weight and power, as he hands us a microscope so that we might never make the mistake of overlooking things again. The soft pull of piano, guitar strums and synth floating on top make the song a slow moving body of water, in no rush to make its point. There is innate patience to the way Shauf writes, holding room for both his own conclusions and those of the listener.

The singles released off Norm create a confusing logistics puzzle as we are handed pieces of a concept album, left to figure out the clues preemptively. “Wasted On You,” the first release from the LP, carried a lighter sound than most Shauf material, with a flourishing bounce to it grounded by opening line, “What happens when they die?” In a collection of small moments, the artist intends to leave us with a lot to think about, with even seemingly simple lyrics lingering in one’s mind for hours.

You can watch the video for “Catch Your Eye,” along with our 2020 Paste Studio session, and find Andy Shauf’s upcoming tour dates below.

Andy Shauf Tour Dates

January

20 – Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

21 – Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

February

21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s *

22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips *

25 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn *

26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

March

1 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC *

2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

3 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

7 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

8 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

10 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum *

12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre *

14 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre *

15 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall *

16 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

April

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ~

26 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~

27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ~

28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre ~

29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia ~

May

2 – London, ON @ London Music Hall ~

3 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place ~

4 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square ~

5 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ~

23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

25 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

26 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

27 – Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

29 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell

30 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

June

1 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

2- Manchester, UK @ New Century

3 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity

6 – Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theatre

8 – Hamburg, DE @ Ueber & Gefährlich

9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset