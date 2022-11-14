Announcing New Album Norm, Andy Shauf Tries Something New

With a flutter of gentle piano notes and strings, Andy Shauf has released “Wasted on You,” the first single off his newly announced album Norm. Out Feb. 10, 2023, on ANTI-, this LP seems to bring a slight change in style for the musician, as he reworks the gentle folk and pop harmonies he is known for, bringing hints of jazz into the mix. Shauf self-produced the LP, and played every instrument, creating this body of work in the early days of the pandemic, and challenging himself every step of the way. The album tells the story of a character named Norm. The musician warns, “The character of Norm is introduced in a really nice way. But the closer you pay attention to the record, the more you’re going to realize that it’s sinister.”

Hearing the singer’s familiar subdued timbre on this latest track instantly infuses you with the comfort and warmth of familiarity, while the musical arrangements push his boundaries with a dancing lightness. But in typical Shauf style, not everything is quite as it appears, as the repeating lyrics hold a heavier side to them. “Was all my love wasted on you?” he asks himself over and over again, trying to get to the root of an issue he can’t quite understand. The piano tinkles pleasantly over the track, but begins to take on the feeling of falling, rather than a pleasant melodic anchor. He starts the song by asking, “What happens when they die?,” a query that at first sounds lightly curious, but increasingly takes on the hard metal edge of anxiety—after all, this is Shauf we’re talking about. It opens up the mystery of the album, one that we’ll have to wait until February to fully begin dissecting.

See the video for the new single (dir. V Haddad, and featuring God and Jesus as main characters), Shauf’s 2020 Paste Studio session, the details of Norm and Shauf’s tour dates, all below.

Norm Tracklist:

01. Wasted On You

02. Catch Your Eye

03. Telephone

04. You Didn’t See

05. Paradise Cinema

06. Norm

07. Halloween Store

08. Sunset

09. Daylight Dreaming

10. Long Throw

11. Don’t Let It Get To You

12. All Of My Love

Norm Art:

Andy Shauf Tour Dates

November

18 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

January 2023

20 – Fredericton, NB @ Shivering Songs (Solo)

21 – Halifax, NS @ Light House Arts Centre (Solo)

February 2023

21 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tulips

25 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

26 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

28 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

March 2023

01 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

08 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

10 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

12 – Kelowna, BC @ Kelowna Community Theatre

14 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

15 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

16 – Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place

17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 2023

20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

22 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

26 – Boston, MA @ Royale

27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

28 – Ottawa, ON @ The Bronson Centre

29 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

May 2023

2 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

3 – St. Catharines, ON @ FirstOntario Place

4 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in The Square

5 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall