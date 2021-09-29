Angel Du$t Shares New Single "Truck Songs"

Earlier this month, Angel Du$t surprised us with the announcement of their forthcoming album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs (Oct. 22, Roadrunner Records). Today (Sept. 29), the band closes out an exciting month with their newest single “Truck Songs.”

“Truck Songs” is another win for the “y’allternative” community. It’s a country-tinged jangle-pop gem with ripping guitars and the comforting lo-fi haze cast over it. “This is one of my favorite recordings of a song that I’ve written. Plus, all my best homies got all up in this track’s ass and sent it home,” said vocalist Justice Tripp about the recording of the single. “Was listening to Tom Petty a grip. If you don’t know who that is check him out, I guess.”

Below, listen to “Truck Songs” and revisit the video for “Big Bite” directed by Militarie Gun’s Ian Shelton. You can preorder YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs ahead of its Oct. 22 release date here.