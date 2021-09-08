Angel Du$t Announce New Album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs

When the members of Turnstile aren’t releasing a banger of an album, they’re working on other bangers with other bands. Today (Sept. 8), Angel Du$t announces details of their forthcoming album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, out Oct. 22 via Roadrunner Records. The album will be produced by Rob Schnapf, known for his work with Kurt Vile and Elliott Smith. Comprised of members of Baltimore heavyweights Turnstile and Trapped Under Ice, Angel Du$t’s reinvention of punk with acoustic guitars and catchy pop melodies has helped usher in a new facet of the genre.

Today, the band also shares a video for their new single “Big Bite,” a jangly acoustic jam with punchy drums. It’s reminiscent of a campfire singalong or a weekend beach romp. Justice Tripp singles “Take a big bite when it feels right,” driving home the central free-spirited ethos of the record. The album will also feature songs from the band’s 2021 EP Bigger House, the expansion upon their Lil House EP.

Below, watch the video for "Big Bite" and keep scrolling for album details.

YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Artwork:



YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Tracklist:

01. Big Bite

02. No Vacancy

03. All The Way Dumb

04. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong

05. Fear Some

06. Yak

07. Love Is The Greatest

08. Cool Faith

09. Never Ending Game

10. No Fun

11. Truck Songs

12. Turn Off The Guitar