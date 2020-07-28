Angel Olsen Announces New Album Whole New Mess, Unveils Title Track

Veteran singer/songwriter Angel Olsen had an impeccable 2019. Her LP, All Mirrors, was met with immediate acclaim and appreciation for its intense introspection and artistic experimentation. Olsen branched out and dabbled with dazzling strings and synths, and it worked perfectly.

Today, she announced a solo companion album to last year’s All Mirrors titled Whole New Mess, out Aug. 28 via Jagjaguwar. The title track is out now, and she’ll be performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight (July 28).

The new title track is beautiful and vulnerable, and Olsen’s earnest vocals are at the forefront. Whole New Mess was recorded in the most intimate setting Olsen could find: a Catholic church that was turned into a recording studio by Mount Eerie’s Phil Elverum and producer Nicholas Wilbur.

Olsen said of this forthcoming record:

I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that—I’d lost friendships, too. When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships. I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.

Preorder Whole New Mess here, and watch the music video below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. Whole New Mess

02. Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)

03. (New Love) Cassette

04. (We Are All Mirrors)

05. (Summer Song)

06. Waving, Smiling

07. Tonight (Without You)

08. Lark Song

09. Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)

10. Chance (Forever Love)

11. What It Is (What It Is)