Anjimile Shares New Single "Baby No More"

Boston-based indie singer/songwriter Anjimile has shared “Baby No More,” a new single off his upcoming debut album, Giver, Taker, out Sept. 18 via Father/Daughter. The track follows “Maker” from back in July as the second single from the record.

“I wrote ‘Baby No More’ about a month or two before I got sober,” Anjimile said in a statement. “I was in a romantic relationship but I was not taking care of myself in any sense of the phrase, and thus, the relationship was suffering as a result. At the time I quite literally felt like I was losing my mind vis-a-vis alcoholism: ‘I can’t be your baby no more/ cause I done gone crazy’. Active alcoholism and committed romantic relationships generally do not mix well, and ‘Baby No More’ is more or less what happens when you’re not a good boyfriend. Although it’s got a very groovy and relatively light-hearted musical vibe, some of the lyrics are quite dark.”

Listen to the song below.