Anjimile Announces Debut Album Giver Taker, Releases Lead Single

Indie singer/songwriter Anjimile has announced his debut album Giver Taker, out on Sept. 18 via Father/Daughter Records. The quiet, sprawling lead single “Maker” is out today.

Self-discovery shines through on this soft, acoustic ballad—laden with exceptional harmonies and synths. It feels as if it lives in a similar world as Vagabon’s delicate, yet powerful, 2019 self-titled record. Anjimile’s new album reckons with faith, addiction, transitioning and the consequential tension between his faith and his trans identity.

Preorder Giver Taker here, and listen to “Maker” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.

01. Your Tree

02. Baby No More

03. In Your Eyes

04. 1978

05. Not Another Word

06. Maker

07. Ndimakukonda

08. Giver Taker

09. To Meet You There