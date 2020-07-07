Anjimile Announces Debut Album Giver Taker, Releases Lead Single

Indie singer/songwriter Anjimile has announced his debut album Giver Taker, out on Sept. 18 via Father/Daughter Records. The quiet, sprawling lead single “Maker” is out today.
Self-discovery shines through on this soft, acoustic ballad—laden with exceptional harmonies and synths. It feels as if it lives in a similar world as Vagabon’s delicate, yet powerful, 2019 self-titled record. Anjimile’s new album reckons with faith, addiction, transitioning and the consequential tension between his faith and his trans identity.
Preorder Giver Taker here, and listen to “Maker” below. Keep scrolling for the album art and tracklist.
01. Your Tree
02. Baby No More
03. In Your Eyes
04. 1978
05. Not Another Word
06. Maker
07. Ndimakukonda
08. Giver Taker
09. To Meet You There