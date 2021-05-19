black midi Share Video for New Single "Chondromalacia Patella," Add Tour Dates

Idiosyncratic math-rockers black midi have shared the third single ahead of their sophomore album Cavalcade, out May 28 on Rough Trade.
“Chondromalacia Patella,” a condition better known as “runner’s knee,” refers to damaged cartilage underneath the kneecap, a condition a band member suffered, which serves as an inspiration for their new single. Focusing on the time spent healing from such a severe affliction, the band finds moments of surreal beauty amidst the circular drums, soaring guitars and vocalist Geordie Greep’s signature haunting vocals.
The new single is joined by an accompanying video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson. Experimenting with imagery from Google Earth, the video strikes a similar chord to black midi’s music, wryly exposing the uncanny valley hidden in the underbelly of everyday life.
Additionally, black midi have announced several new tour dates for 2022. Kicking off in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 22, the new tour dates take the band across North America before closing out April 19 in Berkley, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, check out the video for “Chondromalacia Patella” and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates. You can also revisit our 2019 feature with black midi here.
black midi Tour Dates:
September
10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
October
04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
05 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre
07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
08 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
21 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern
26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
27 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic
29 – Austin, TX @ ??????????
30 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
March 2022
22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
26 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
28 – Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques
29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater
April 2022
3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
5 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom
9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre