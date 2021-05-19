black midi Share Video for New Single "Chondromalacia Patella," Add Tour Dates

Idiosyncratic math-rockers black midi have shared the third single ahead of their sophomore album Cavalcade, out May 28 on Rough Trade.

“Chondromalacia Patella,” a condition better known as “runner’s knee,” refers to damaged cartilage underneath the kneecap, a condition a band member suffered, which serves as an inspiration for their new single. Focusing on the time spent healing from such a severe affliction, the band finds moments of surreal beauty amidst the circular drums, soaring guitars and vocalist Geordie Greep’s signature haunting vocals.

The new single is joined by an accompanying video directed by Vilhjálmur Yngvi Hjálmarsson. Experimenting with imagery from Google Earth, the video strikes a similar chord to black midi’s music, wryly exposing the uncanny valley hidden in the underbelly of everyday life.

Additionally, black midi have announced several new tour dates for 2022. Kicking off in Madison, Wisconsin, on March 22, the new tour dates take the band across North America before closing out April 19 in Berkley, California. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, check out the video for “Chondromalacia Patella” and a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates. You can also revisit our 2019 feature with black midi here.

black midi Tour Dates:

September

10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

October

04 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05 – Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theatre

07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

09 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

16 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

18 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

19 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

21 – Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

23 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern

26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

27 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

29 – Austin, TX @ ??????????

30 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

March 2022

22 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater

25 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

26 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

28 – Montreal, QC @ Société des Art Technologiques

29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

30 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theater

April 2022

3 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

5 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

6 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

9 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

11 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

12 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

19 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre