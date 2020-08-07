Joyce Manor, Adult Mom and More Team Up for Covers Compilation of blink-182's Dude Ranch

23 years ago today, blink-182’s Dude Ranch was unleashed into the world. To celebrate, musicians came together for a covers compilation titled It’s Never Over Til It’s Done. It features Joyce Manor, Adult Mom, Man Overboard, Rozwell Kid, comedian Jamie Loftus and many more.

The compilation is available now on Bandcamp. The proceeds will go to organizations helping Black trans communities, including the Homeless Black Trans Women Fund, SNapCO and The Trans Justice Project.

Highlights include Adult Mom’s endearing rendition of “Josie” and Lisa Prank’s beautiful version of “Waggy,” but the whole thing is an awesome, weird rollercoaster.

Purchase the album here.