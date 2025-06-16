Cass McCombs Announces New Album, Hear: “Peace”

Interior Live Oak is out on August 15 via Domino.

By Cassidy Sollazzo  |  June 16, 2025 | 10:00am
Photo by Silvia Grav
Singer-songwriter Cass McCombs has returned with news of his next album, Interior Live Oak. Out August 15, the record was inspired in part by last year’s archival reissue, Seed Cake on Leap Year, on which McCombs revisited previously unreleased music he recorded in San Francisco at the turn of the millennium.

Alongside the album announcement comes “Peace,” an earnest rocker that seamlessly blends acoustic riffs and a folk-rock twang into a hypnotically simple slow burner. Jangly acoustics alternate with McCombs’s relaxed vocals (“When we say goodbye / We say peace” is equally tranquil and heartbreaking), building a deeper soundscape with each verse. The video is a fisheye montage of black and white studio clips that speak to the “return to roots” ethos of this entire era. The single follows up “Priestess,” a warm, reverb-heavy track with a Khruangbin-adjacent groove that celebrated McCombs’s return to Domino, his label from 2007 (Dropping The Writ) to 2015 (A Folk Set Apart).

McCombs will spend August touring Europe both on his own and supporting Father John Misty before returning for a string of shows in California in September. Tickets to the headlining shows are available on Wednesday, June 18. Check out the Interior Live Oak tracklist and album art, and listen to “Peace” below.

Interior Live Oak Artwork:

Interior Live Oak Tracklist:
Priestess
Peace
Missionary Bell
Miss Mabee
Home At Last
I’m Not Ashamed
Who Removed The Cellar Door?
A Girl Named Dogie
Asphodel
I Never Dream About Trains
Van Wyck Expressway
Lola Montez Danced The Spider Dance
Juvenile
Diamonds In The Mine
Strawberry Moon
Interior Live Oak

Cass McCombs’ Upcoming Tour Dates:
Wed. Aug. 13 – Porto, PT @ Paredes de Coura ^
Sat. Aug. 17 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival ^
Tue. Aug. 19 – Bristol, UK @Lantern Hall ^
Wed. Aug. 20 – London, UK @Bush Hall ^
Thu. Aug. 21 – Manchester, UK @ YES ^
Sat. Aug. 23 – Galway, IE @ Leisureland * %
Sun. Aug. 24 – Dublin, IE @ Wider Than Pictures Festival * %
Mon. Aug. 25 – Belfast, IE @ Ulster Hall * %
Tue. Aug. 26 – Cork, IE @ City Hall * %
Thu. Aug. 28 – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %
Fri. Aug. 29 – Glasgow, SCT @ Barrowland * %
Wed. Sept. 10 – San Diego, CA @The Casbah ^
Thu. Sept. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall & ^
Fri. Sept. 12 – Riverside, CA @Farmhouse ^
* with Father John Misty
& with MJ Lenderman, Nap Eyes
% Solo
^ Full Band Performance

Listen to Cass McCombs’ Daytrotter session from 2011 below.

 
