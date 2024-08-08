PREMIERE: Listen to Chris Maxwell’s New Single “Unbroken” The singer, songwriter and composer's upcoming album, Nothingland, arrives September 27 via Max Recordings.

Today, singer, songwriter, guitarist and award-winning composer Chris Maxwell has released “Unbroken,” a new track from his forthcoming album Nothingland. Maxwell, who is one half of Elegant Too, the production/composer team that’s worked on soundtracks for Bob’s Burgers, Inside Amy Schumer and Silver Linings Playbook, has a penchant for stirring, maximal electronica that cushions his nuanced, observational lyricism perfectly. “Unbroken” falls right in line, throbbing with squishy basslines and hypnotic, swirling synths. Maxwell calls the funky number a “list” song that’s wrapped up in love, but it’s also vividly honest. “I break things without even knowing,” he sings out. “Unbroken” is the kind of track worth checking twice.

“My love for the ‘list’ song probably began when I heard my mom playing ‘Let’s Do It’ with Louie and Ella. But since Cole Porter perfected the art there’s been a million lists made and sung. To name a few, ‘A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall,’ ’50 Ways To Leave Your Lover,’ ’99 Problems,’ ’88 Lines About 44 Women,’ ‘Losing My Edge’ and fellow Arkansan Johnny Cash’s ‘I’ve Been Everywhere,'” Maxwell says. “But just making a list and singing it isn’t what makes any of these songs necessarily good. ‘Unbroken’ is a love song first. It’s about those days when I’ve rolled out of bed like a tiny snowball of wrongness that gets bigger and bigger, crashing into everything in its path until I end up landing in the arms of someone who loves me enough not to mind the trail of destruction I sometimes leave behind.”

Nothingland is out September 27 via Max Recordings. Watch the music video for “Unbroken” below.