Cloud Nothings Announce New Album The Shadow I Remember, Share Lead Single

Cloud Nothings have announced their new album The Shadow I Remember, out on Feb. 26 via Carpark Records. The album was produced by Steve Albini, who worked on their exceptional 2012 album Attack On Memory. Their album’s lead single “Am I Something?” blends existentialism with killer guitar lines, and its music video, directed by Lu Yang, looks straight from a Dalí painting.

Singer/songwriter Dylan Baldi expanded on the song’s music video:

I became familiar with Lu Yang’s work through her exhibit in Cleveland, Ohio at MOCA Cleveland in 2017. I was really drawn to her approach of tying religion into gender and various gendered bodily functions. The animation style of some of her work is also exactly on my wavelength – like a psychedelic genderless Sims game. Very excited to be able to work with Lu!

In addition, the band is reissuing their debut album Turning On with its original tracklist on Jan. 29 via Carpark Records.

Watch the video for “Am I Something?” below, and preorder The Shadow I Remember here. Keep scrolling for the album cover art and tracklist.

01. Oslo

02. Nothing Without You

03. The Spirit Of

04. Only Light

05. Nara

06. Open Rain

07. Sound Of Alarm

08. Am I Something

09. It’s Love

10. A Longer Moon

11. The Room It Was