Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (May 18-23)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (May 18-23) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Drew Holcomb & Paul Thorn

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

The National

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: The National on YouTube

As they do weekly on Monday evenings, The National are bringing another “Exciting Communal Event” to fans on Monday, May 18.

Molly Burch

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @mollyjburch on Instagram

Austin, Texas singer Molly Burch hosts a show called “Love Line” on Monday evenings. You can text LOVELINE to 31996 to submit “your relationship/love/quar questions,” and she’ll answer a selected few live.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing the new weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube.

Tim Burgess & David Bazan

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Badly Drawn Boy & Frances Quinlan

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Ben Gibbard

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Death Cab for Cutie on YouTube

The Death Cab frontman streams shows live from his home weekly.

Overcoats

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Curated by Overcoats, this event featuring Porches, Margaret Glaspy, Torres, Bailen, Blu de Tiger, Adam Melchor, Mia Gladstone and Samia will benefit Association to Benefit Children and is co-hosted by Amazon Music.

Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Waxahatchee on Instagram

Kevin Morby and Katie Crutchfield (of Waxahatchee) host livestreams from their home weekly.

The Tallest Man on Earth

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: The Tallest Man on Earth on YouTube

The Tallest Man on Earth’s Kristian Matsson jumps on YouTube on Friday afternoons to play covers by request as well as his own tunes. You can email requests to questionsforkristian@gmail.com.

Indigo Girls

When: 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste Happiest Hour on YouTube

Frankie Cosmos

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: @frankiecombos on Instagram

Greta Kline is going live every Friday night to chat with her Frankie Cosmos bandmates and a play a set of songs. It’s different every week.

Runaway Horses with Margo Price

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Margo Price on YouTube

Country singer Margo Price’s weekly radio hour Runaway Horses happens on Friday nights and features hand-selected tunes.

The Paste Happiest Hour

When: Everyday, Monday-Friday, at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Paste on YouTube

Continuing this week, you can wind down your day with a glass of something nice and an interview with one of Paste’s favorite people.

Pickathon’s A Concert A Day

When: Daily

Where: Right here

Pickathon is partnering with The Recording Academy to bring us a concert every day for 60 days, continuing this week. All donations will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund directly.