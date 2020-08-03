Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (August 3-8)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (Aug. 3-8) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Grace Potter

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Grace Potter on YouTube

Grace Potter is continuing her weekly series “Monday Night Twilight Hour,” a singalong with her fans on YouTube, with a special Star Trek-themed set “packed with space-themed music and mischief.” A portion of the proceeds from donations will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Marcus King

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Southern rocker Marcus King wraps up his Live From Nashville series this week with “The Marcus King Band performs The Last Waltz,” featuring Jennifer Hartswick, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Elizabeth Cook, Ida Mae, Maggie Rose, Nicki Bluhm and Sierra Ferrell. Proceeds will benefit MusiCares.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Phoebe Bridgers

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: KEXP on YouTube

Phoebe Bridgers will perform KEXP “At Home” set on the radio station’s YouTube page on Tuesday evening.

Ohmme

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

The Chicago rock duo Ohmme will perform a virtual show for New York venue Baby’s All Right on Tuesday night. Buy tickets here.

Max Bloom

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Yuck’s Max Bloom will perform a set on Noon Chorus this week. Tickets are for sale here.

Bob Weir

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir hosts his “Weir Wednesdays” weekly on Wednesday with Wolf Bros.

R.E.M.

When: 12 p.m. ET

Where: R.E.M. on YouTube

R.E.M. will be streaming their 1999 headlining Glastonbury set for 72 hours straight on YouTube this weekend.

Jeff Rosenstock

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: @pastemagazine on Instagram

Jeff Rosenstock is this week’s guest on our weekly Instagram live series Quaran-Torials, where he’ll take requests and teach us how to play some of his songs.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.

George Ezra

When: Weekly

Where: Right here

British singer George Ezra has launched a new podcast called Phone A Friend with longtime pal Ollie MN. Check back weekly for new episodes.