Livestream Selections to Check Out This Week (August 17-22)

As we continue to figure out how to navigate this strange, new isolated world, more and more artists are turning to alternative methods for getting their music straight to fans. While concerts, tours and festivals are being suspended or straight-up canceled around the globe, musicians are, in turn, bringing virtual performances to their fans.

We already rounded up a few folks who are bringing all-encompassing quarantine content to your Instagram feed. Here, however, is a more comprehensive calendar for specific livestreams happening on a daily basis. Check this space throughout the week (Aug. 17-22) for new additions, and don’t forget to tip/support the artists you love during this ongoing crisis.

Rhett Miller

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

During this week’s episode of Miller’s recurring series Monday Memories, he’ll play yet another Old 97’s or solo album in its entirety.

Phish

When: 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Phish’s free archival video series continues for the foreseeable future on Tuesday evenings.

Bob Weir

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir hosts his “Weir Wednesdays” weekly on Wednesday with Wolf Bros.

Torres

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Indie rock singer/songwriter TORRES will perform a set on Noonchorus this Thursday. Tickets are $15.

Patterson Hood

When: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood is posting up on Noonchorus every Wednesday for a live session.

Amanda Shires

When: 6 p.m. ET

Where: Amanda Shires on YouTube

Americana singer/fiddler Amanda Shires has reignited her Friday night streaming series “I So Lounging,” and it’s not to be missed.

Bright Eyes

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

If you pre-order Bright Eyes’ new album Down in the Weeds, Where the Worlds Once Was, you can watch this virtual set on Friday night.

Lady Lamb

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Right here

If you were lucky enough to snag a ticket before they sold out, Lady Lamb’s “Live From The Hive” series kicks off this weekend.

Christine and the Queens

When: Daily at 5 p.m. ET

Where: @christineandthequeens on Instagram

Christine and the Queens is hopping on Instagram every evening, “guests and weird concepts included,” per Brooklyn Vegan.

Jeff Tweedy

When: Most days at 10 p.m. ET

Where: @stuffinourhouse on Instagram

Jeff Tweedy and family host The Tweedy Show most evenings on Instagram.

Rough Trade Transmissions

When: Daily at 1 p.m. ET

Where: @roughtradenyc on Instagram

Rough Trade’s Instagram TV series happens every day.

George Ezra

When: Weekly

Where: Right here

British singer George Ezra has launched a new podcast called Phone A Friend with longtime pal Ollie MN. Check back weekly for new episodes.