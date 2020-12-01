Wand's Cory Hanson Announces New Album Pale Horse Rider, Shares New Single

Wand frontman Cory Hanson has announced a new album Pale Horse Rider, out on March 12, 2021 via Drag City. He’s also shared its lead single “Paper Fog,” alongside an accompanying video. Earlier this year, he appeared on two tracks with Ty Segall titled “She’s a Beam” and “Milk Bird Flyer” as well as an EP by Nicholas Merz titled God Won’t Save You, But I Will. Hanson released his first solo LP back in 2016 with The Unborn Capitalist From Limbo.

“Paper Fog” has a deeply emotional and impressionistic veneer. With touches of prog and country alongside warm acoustic songwriting, Hanson’s dramatic, worldly musings are catapulted into the ether. Plus the heady desert-themed video, directed by Cory and Casey Hanson and featuring liquid visuals from the Mad Alchemist Liquid Light Show, elevates the song tenfold.

Watch the video for “Paper Fog” below, and preorder Pale Horse Rider here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Paper Fog

02. Angeles

03. Pale Horse Rider

04. Necklace

05. Bird of Paradise

06. Limited Hangout

07. Vegas Knights

08. Surface to Air

09. Another Story From the Center of the Earth

10. Pigs