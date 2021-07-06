Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time

Everyone’s favorite Australian guitar-wielding queen of dry wit, Courtney Barnett, has announced her forthcoming third album Things Take Time, Take Time, out Nov. 12 via Mom + Pop Music / Marathon Artists. The album arrives three years after Tell Me How You Really Feel, and was produced by producer and drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile).

Alongside the announcement comes the album’s first single “Rae Street.” Barnett’s warm guitar envelopes her narrative of a cozy, tight-knit community that she observes alongside the fast-paced world of money, greed and selfishness. The song’s visual features several Barnetts filling in every role in the titular street, playing mother, delivery person and sidewalk paver. It’s a fun look inside Barnett’s quirky little world that captures the mundane, yet precious moments of daily life.

In addition to the album, Barnett is scheduled to embark on a massive North American tour which kicks off Nov. 29 in Las Vegas, with support from Bedouine, Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, Shamir and a one-off date with Warpaint.

Watch the video for “Rae Street” below, as well as Barnett’s 2015 Paste performance of “Elevator Operator.” Scroll further down for her tour dates and the complete details of Things Take Time, Take Time, which you can preorder here.

Things Take Time, Take Time Artwork:

Things Take Time, Take Time Tracklist:

01. Rae Street

02. Sunfair Sundown

03. Here’s the Thing

04. Before You Gotta Go

05. Turning Green

06. Take it Day By Day

07. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

08. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

09. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

Courtney Barnett Tour Dates:

November

29 – Las Vegas, NV @Brooklyn Bowl *

December

01 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot *

04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren !

05 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park !

09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater at Ace Hotel ^

10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace !

12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox !

14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount !

15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

January 2022

22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre @

23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre @

25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre @

26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live @

28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman @

29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern @

31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

February 2022

02 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club %

03 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club %

04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met @

05 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall @

08 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre %

10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

11 – MontrealC @ Mtelus %

12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %

(* = w/ Bedouine)

(! = w/ Bartees Strange)

(@ = w/ Julia Jacklin)

(% = w/ Shamir)

(^ = w/ Warpaint)