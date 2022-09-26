Dazy Announces Debut Album OUTOFBODY, Shares "Split" Video

Richmond, Virginia-based rocker James Goodson has announced his much-anticipated debut album as Dazy, OUTOFBODY, coming Oct. 28 on Lame-O Records (and with a cassette release via Convulse Records). The news is accompanied by the video for “Split,” our second preview of the record after last month’s two-song single “Rollercoaster Ride” b/w “Peel.”

“Split” is the kind of immediately appealing pop-rock for which Dazy has shown an unwavering knack, with fuzzy guitars and a punchy backbeat beneath Goodson’s hooky vocals. “So split my brain and watch me stumble / Every day and every night,” he sings in the crashing choruses, his narrator seeming to not just accept, but welcome the emotional control his subject has over him. The track rips through its runtime in under two minutes, with its tenure in your head having only just begun.

Goodson recorded his full-length debut at home, with mixing and mastering by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr, The Pixies, Wild Pink) at Sonelab. OUTOFBODY follows MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs, a collection of Dazy’s early EPs and singles that Paste nonetheless praised among 2021’s best albums.

Previous OUTOFBODY single “Rollercoaster Ride” ranked among our favorite tracks of August, while Dazy’s Militarie Gun collaboration “Pressure Cooker” landed near the top of Paste’s list of our favorite songs of 2022 so far.

Dazy (who expand to a four-piece live) will link up with Militarie Gun and MSPaint next month for a series of northeastern U.S. shows, including an Oct. 27 stop at Brooklyn’s St. Vitus.

Check out “Split,” the details of OUTOFBODY and Dazy’s tour dates below.

OUTOFBODY Tracklist:

01. Out of Body

02. Split

03. On My Way

04. Rollercoaster Ride

05. Deadline

06. Motionless Parade

07. Choose Yr Ramone

08. Ladder

09. AWTCMM?

10. Asking Price

11. Inside Voice

12. Gone

OUTOFBODY Art:

Dazy Tour Dates:

October

26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus^

28 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club^

30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs^

(^ supporting Militarie Gun, MSPaint)