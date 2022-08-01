Dazy Signs to Lame-O Records, Shares "Rollercoaster Ride b/w Peel"

Richmond, Virginia-based rocker James Goodson, aka Dazy, has signed to Philadelphia indie label Lame-O Records and shared a new two-song single, “Rollercoaster Ride b/w Peel,” with a video for the A-side track. The release follows Dazy’s March collaboration with Militarie Gun, “Pressure Cooker,” which we hailed as one of the year’s best songs (so far).

Recorded at home, then mixed and mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato at Sonelab (Dinosaur Jr, Pixies, Wild Pink), “Rollercoaster Ride b/w Peel” finds Goodson up to his usual tricks, packing a hefty checked bag’s worth of noise-pop hooks and guitar fuzz into a pair of compact personal items. Clocking in under two minutes, “Rollercoaster Ride” is as fleetingly exhilarating as its namesake, with bright acoustic guitar- and drum machine-driven verses sandwiching choruses replete with live-wire riffs and cheery mellotron. “Peel” works from a similar palette, but roams free of its ‘90s radio-rock revival trappings in the bridge, its sunny psychedelia (and Goodson’s meticulously layered vocal) striking a Beatles-y note.

Goodson’s 2021 collection MAXIMUMBLASTSUPERLOUD: The First 24 Songs—which compiled his debut releases as Dazy, including four two-song singles and a pair of EPs, along with five new tracks—was one of Paste’s favorite records of last year.

Dazy’s tour slate currently features hometown shows in August and September, alongside Dust Star, Keep and Wifi Password, and Lame-O labelmates Mo Troper and Golden Apples, respectively. The band will also support Militarie Gun on a northeastern U.S. run in October.

“More Dazy news will be announced soon,” a press release teases.

See the “Rollercoaster Ride” video and Dazy’s upcoming tour dates below, and listen to “Rollercoaster Ride b/w Peel” right here.

Dazy Tour Dates:

August

10 – Richmond, VA @ The HofGarden*

September

09 – Richmond, VA @ Garden Grove#

October

26 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs^

27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus^

28 – Long Island, NY @ Amityville Music Hall^

29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club^

30 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar Upstairs^

(* with Dust Star, Keep, Wifi Password)

(# with Mo Troper, Golden Apples)

(^ supporting Militarie Gun, MSPaint)