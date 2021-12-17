FKA twigs Shares New Single Featuring The Weeknd, “Tears in the Club”

FKA twigs and The Weeknd have joined forces to release a moody, club-ready single, “Tears in the Club.” twigs has also announced a new mixtape out Jan. 14, 2022, though she has yet to reveal its title or any further details.

“I’m always pushing to level up to MY best self, and I’ve pushed so hard to find my capri sun,” said twigs in a statement. “I’m so proud of this music.”

“Tears in the Club” is produced by Cirkut, Arca and El Guincho. The video for the single is directed by Amber Grace Johnson, who has worked with Rihanna, J. Cole and Kali Uchis. The single follows twig’ “Measure of a Man,” which appears on the soundtrack for the forthcoming film The King’s Man, out Dec. 22.

FKA twigs’ forthcoming mixtape will be her first collection of songs since 2019’s MAGDALENE. The release may the the one she teased in October 2020, in the midst of lockdown, in the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series.

Watch the video for “Tears in the Club” below.