FKA twigs Recorded a New Album in Lockdown

FKA twigs shared plans to finish up a new album that was recorded in lockdown in a new interview with Grammy Museum.

The musician dropped her second album MAGDALENE last year, but she may have a new one ready sooner than most fans might think.

“It was one-third of the way through and I just said, ‘You know what, I’m just going to make an album, and I just went and did it,” she said.

During the interview, FKA twigs also reveals she frequently collaborated with Spanish producer El Guincho — known for his work with Rosalía — on the next album. She also mentioned Billy Walsh (Post Malone) and songwriter Ali Tamposi as collaborators:

I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning.

