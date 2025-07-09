Ethel Cain Apologizes for Past Racist Comments, Addresses Other Allegations in New Statement

Hayden Anhedönia—AKA Ethel Cain—has addressed allegations of racism and inappropriate behavior after screenshots of past tweets and Curious Cat answers resurfaced on social media this week. In a statement shared on a Googe Doc this afternoon, Cain took accountability for her actions while also clarifying some allegations that she said were fabricated.

A screenshot from Q&A social media platform Curious Cat showed that in November 2017, someone anonymously asked Cain if she had ever said the n-word before. She responded, “in all honesty yes lmao.” In a different Curious Cat screenshot from January 2018, someone commented, “LMAOOOO now you mocking hispanic people,” to which she replied, “build that wall!” A photo of a homemade t-shirt that read “LEGALIZE INCEST” also surfaced. It then led to other accusations, including that a drawing Cain made as a teen of a BDSM Chibi was “child pornography.”

In her statement, Cain acknowledged that while making the incriminating posts at 19 years old, she was “entirely aware” of what she was writing online. “I spent my later high-school years being extremely progressive and ‘SJW’ as they called it at the time, as a way to reject the indoctrination of my environment and rebel against the prejudice, hatred, and ignorance of the culture I grew up in,” she explained. “After moving out of my parents’ house, I fell into a subculture online that prioritized garnering attention at all costs. I flip-flopped again, rejecting all notions of my former ‘cringe SJW’ behavior and intended to be as inflammatory and controversial as possible. I would have said (and usually did say) anything, about anyone, to gain attention and ultimately just make my friends laugh.”

She noted that she has a dry and “extremely sarcastic” sense of humor that didn’t translate well out of context, and at the time of having an internet presence, she wasn’t aware of the level of stardom she would go on to achieve. Cain acknowledged that when it comes to her racist jokes, there is “no place for excuses in this matter,” as she is white and while she can “take accountability” for her actions, she will never be able to “fully understand the way it feels to be on the receiving end of them.”

Cain apologized for her actions, writing, “All I can say is that I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart, to anyone who read it then and to anyone reading it now. Any way you feel about me moving forward is valid.” She added that she looks back at this period of her life “shamefully,” and has done her best to “bury it” as she feels “strongly that no good can come from it.”

While Cain apologized for her faults and took accountability for her wrongdoing, she also pointed out that her past posts resurfacing are “not the actions of a well-meaning individual concerned by something they discovered easily and casually on the internet.” Instead, Cain believes these screenshots were “obtained through extensive digging, hacking, and cooperative effort amongst a group of individuals who do not care who else is hurt by witnessing this media as long as [she is] ultimately hurt the worst in the end.”

She divulged that personal social media accounts have been hacked and her family has been doxxed and harassed; photos of herself as a minor and “intimate details” of her past have also been shared without her consent. “I am an adult and I can take accountability for my actions, but this goes beyond accountability,” she wrote.

Speaking about the accusation of creating cartoon child pornography, Cain said, “I am going to be brief about this because this is quite possibly one of the most serious offenses I can fathom. I had three individual characters that I drew often from the ages of 18-20, each character being a different age in that bracket. The character of Teddy, who was 19, was a hypersexual character born out of my own struggles with sexual trauma and assault.”

She explained that at the time of drawing it, she had “just been raped by a man” twice her age weeks before. “The way I processed this was the opposite way I thought rape victims were supposed to behave, as I leaned into sadomasochism and became fixated on the event and thought that somehow sexualizing it in a way I could control or desire would make it more bearable, as though I wanted it,” she continued.

Read Ethel Cain’s statement in full below.

To start things off, I want to address the Twitter/curiouscat screenshots. That was my account and they were my words. I was 19 and I was entirely aware of what I was saying and that was why I said it. I spent my later high-school years being extremely progressive and “SJW” as they called it at the time, as a way to reject the indoctrination of my environment and rebel against the prejudice, hatred, and ignorance of the culture I grew up in. After moving out of my parents’ house, I fell into a subculture online that prioritized garnering attention at all costs. I flip-flopped again, rejecting all notions of my former “cringe SJW” behavior and intended to be as inflammatory and controversial as possible. I would have said (and usually did say) anything, about anyone, to gain attention and ultimately just make my friends laugh.