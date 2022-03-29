Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins' Death

In light of beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins’ tragic death at just 50 years old on Saturday, March 26, Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all of their upcoming shows. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers had been scheduled to begin an extensive North American tour in late April, with multiple stops already sold out, and many more dates in the E.U., U.K., North America and Australia to follow.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band’s announcement reads. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters—one of the biggest, most consistent live rock acts on the planet—were added to the slate of performers at this week’s (April 3) 64th Grammy Awards show just days before Hawkins’ death. Paste has reached out to a rep for the band to confirm that this performance is off, as well.

Hawkins’ cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but Colombia’s attorney general—the band was in Bogota for a festival performance at the time—revealed in a statement that 10 different substances were found in the late musician’s system, including “marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.” Hawkins’ death has roiled the world of music, inspiring tributes from countless fellow artists.

Listen to a 1995 Foo Fighters performance from the Paste archives below.