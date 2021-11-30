Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Foo Fighters, better known as newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, are making their triumphant return to the stage in 2022. The tour will support the band’s 10th album Medicine at Midnight, released in early 2021 when the fate of live music was still unknown.

The extensive tour will find the band rocking stadiums, festivals and amphitheaters across America. The tour kicks off in May in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and finish in August with two dates in Los Angeles. Citi cardmembers’ presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, watch Jason Sudeikis in the hilarious new video for “Love Dies Young” and revisit our Dave Grohl song ranking here. Keep scrolling for complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.

May

14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July

17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

August

01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium