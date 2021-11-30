Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Foo Fighters, better known as newly inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, are making their triumphant return to the stage in 2022. The tour will support the band’s 10th album Medicine at Midnight, released in early 2021 when the fate of live music was still unknown.
The extensive tour will find the band rocking stadiums, festivals and amphitheaters across America. The tour kicks off in May in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, and finish in August with two dates in Los Angeles. Citi cardmembers’ presale begins Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, watch Jason Sudeikis in the hilarious new video for “Love Dies Young” and revisit our Dave Grohl song ranking here. Keep scrolling for complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.
May
14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July
17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
August
01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium