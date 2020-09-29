Goat Girl Announce New Album On All Fours, Share Lead Single

Goat Girl announced their second album On All Fours, out on Jan. 29 via Rough Trade Records. The album was produced by Dan Carey (Kae Tempest, black midi) in South London in early 2020. The band also shared its lead single “Sad Cowboy,” alongside an accompanying video directed by Jocelyn Anquetil. On All Fours follows their 2018 self-titled album. Read Paste’s 2018 interview feature with the band here.

“Sad Cowboy” is an interesting departure from the mythical snarls of their debut, but it still has intrigue. They opt for electro-pop stylings, but haven’t ditched their bulky guitar tones.

“Sad Cowboy centres around the idea of losing a grip on reality and how often this can happen,” Goat Girl’s Clottie Cream says. “When you’re within a world that constantly makes you feel as though your living out a really bad dream, disillusionment is inevitable.”

Watch the video for “Sad Cowboy” below, and preorder On All Fours here. Scroll down to view the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Pest

02. Badibaba

03. Jazz (In The Supermarket)

04. Once Again

05. P.T.S.Tea

06. Sad Cowboy

07. The Crack

08. Closing In

09. Anxiety Feels

10. They Bite On You

11. Bang

12. Where Do We Go?

13. A-Men