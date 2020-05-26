Gorillaz Announce New Book Gorillaz Almanac

Gorillaz have announced Gorillaz Almanac, a 120+ page book published in collaboration with Z2 Comics. The book will include exclusive artwork accrued over the band’s 20-year history as well as an assortment of puzzles, games, music and other features. The announcement comes in tandem with the recent 15th anniversary of the group’s breakout album, Demon Days.

Set to release in October, the book will be available in standard, deluxe, and super-deluxe edition, the last of which will include an art piece in unique packaging signed by the digital band’s visual creator, Jamie Hewlett.

Gorillaz released their last album, The Now Now, in June 2019.