Gregory Uhlmann Shares Touching Orchestral Pop Single "Santa Fe," Featuring Meg Duffy of Hand Habits

Singer/songwriter and guitarist Gregory Uhlmann (a member of Perfume Genius, Fell Runner and Typical Sisters) has shared a new single, “Santa Fe,” from his forthcoming album Neighborhood Watch, out on July 24 via Topshelf Records. The new single features vocals from Meg Duffy of Hand Habits, and it follows his lead single “Spice Girls.”

“Santa Fe” is doused in wonder and brimming with imagination and possibility. Palatial strings and gentle synths cascade around Uhlmann and Duffy’s vocals, which intertwine with beautiful hums. The song is a walk down memory lane as Uhlmann recalls various trips to visit his grandparents. He paints a heavenly domestic scene of simple pleasures: “the smell of piñon,” “dogs running up the hill” and feeling “like an explorer” as he wrote notes on the pages of Sea of Cortez. It’s a glorious world to inhabit, and the lushness of his ambient, orchestral pop paired with the intimacy of these lines is an incredibly heartfelt combination.

Uhlmann says of the album, “Neighborhood Watch is a cozy portrait of grains of sand, cats, ants, getting colds, letting loose, feeling shy, watching movies and being in love.”

Listen to “Santa Fe” below, and preorder Neighborhood Watch here.