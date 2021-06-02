Hiss Golden Messenger Shares New Single, Announces Tour

Hiss Golden Messenger, the indie folk project led by M.C. Taylor, has released a new single ahead of his forthcoming album Quietly Blowing It, out June 25 via Merge Records. The song, “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” explores the confusion at the beginning of the pandemic, and makes way for a world slowly returning to normalcy.
The harmonica rests over resounding piano notes and glittery guitars, capturing a somber nostalgia for such a scary time for so many people. Frontman M.C. Taylor shared that the track was “written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human.” The accompanying video directed by Vikesh Kapoor is a fuzzy portrait of a lonely man making the best of his solitude, a very appropriate representation of creating a new routine and finding new ways to maintain contact with the outside world.
To commemorate a hopeful fall, Hiss Golden Messenger has also announced a North American tour which begins November 30 in Hummelstown, PA before ending December 11 in Charleston, SC. The tour picks back up February 3, 2022 in Greenville, SC and concludes March 12 in Nashville, TN. Artist presale has already begun.
Watch the video for “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” below and revisit Hiss Golden Messenger’s Paste Studio performance further down. Preorder Quietly Blowing It here and keep scrolling for tour dates.
Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates
November
30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood
December
02 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
03 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
04 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
06 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
07 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
08 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House
February
03 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room
04 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
05 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
06 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
09 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver
March
01 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
04 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
05 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
07 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
08 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
09 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl