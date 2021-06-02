Hiss Golden Messenger Shares New Single, Announces Tour

Hiss Golden Messenger, the indie folk project led by M.C. Taylor, has released a new single ahead of his forthcoming album Quietly Blowing It, out June 25 via Merge Records. The song, “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” explores the confusion at the beginning of the pandemic, and makes way for a world slowly returning to normalcy.

The harmonica rests over resounding piano notes and glittery guitars, capturing a somber nostalgia for such a scary time for so many people. Frontman M.C. Taylor shared that the track was “written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human.” The accompanying video directed by Vikesh Kapoor is a fuzzy portrait of a lonely man making the best of his solitude, a very appropriate representation of creating a new routine and finding new ways to maintain contact with the outside world.

To commemorate a hopeful fall, Hiss Golden Messenger has also announced a North American tour which begins November 30 in Hummelstown, PA before ending December 11 in Charleston, SC. The tour picks back up February 3, 2022 in Greenville, SC and concludes March 12 in Nashville, TN. Artist presale has already begun.

Watch the video for “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” below and revisit Hiss Golden Messenger’s Paste Studio performance further down. Preorder Quietly Blowing It here and keep scrolling for tour dates.

Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates

November

30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

December

02 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

03 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

04 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

06 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

07 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

08 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House

February

03 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

04 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

05 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

06 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

09 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver

March

01 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

02 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

04 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

05 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

07 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

08 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

09 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl