By Danielle Chelosky  |  July 1, 2020  |  2:10pm
Injury Reserve's Jordan Groggs Dead at 32

Jordan Alexander Groggs, also known as Stepa J. Groggs, of the Arizona hip-hop trio Injury Reserve, has died, according to a statement from the group. “REST IN POWER Jordan Alexander Groggs a loving father, life partner and friend (6/1/1988-6/29/2020),” they wrote. He was just 32.

Injury Reserve has been around since 2013—starting out playing shows at Arizona State University. They were known for their interesting twist on hip-hop—mixing in other genres and often performing alongside indie musicians. The group released their self-titled debut album last year via Loma Vista Recordings, and it included features from Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Freddie Gibbs and more.

You can donate to his family’s GoFundMe here.

