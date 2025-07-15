Jeff Tweedy Announces First Solo LP In Five Years, Drops Four Singles Twilight Override is out September 26 via dBpm Records.

Somewhere amid his near-constant Wilco touring schedule, Jeff Tweedy had time to write another album—a triple album, in fact. Twilight Override, Tweedy’s first solo record since 2020, is out September 26 via dBpm. Alongside the announcement comes four lead singles: “One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats in Spain,” and “Enough.”

The singles come from different discs, giving a sampler of the LP’s three sections. Album opener “One Tiny Flower” is the most meandering of the four, clocking in at over six minutes. The song unravels into a scattered round of vibrating guitar strings and dissonant keys that creates a deeper sense of overwhelm with each repetition of “One tiny flower I’m jumping over.” “Out In The Dark” is the most Yankee Hotel Foxtrot of the bunch, with pessimistic lyrics (“And there is no point / Definitively / Where do we stop / Where do we start”) masked in major chords and a head-bopping beat before opening up into a brighter electric jam. “Stray Cats in Spain” leans somber, while album closer “Enough” leans into a comforting rendition of down-home country rock, fuzzy and twangy in all the right places.

Tweedy self-recorded and produced Twilight Override at his Chicago studio, The Loft. While the three-disc epic wasn’t his goal from the start, it’s the result of him pushing forward in the face of difficulty. In a statement announcing the record, Tweedy says: “When you choose to do creative things, you align yourself with something that other people call God. And when you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction… And that does a lot to quell the impulse to destroy. Creativity eats darkness… Whatever it is out there (or in there) squeezing this ennui into my day, it’s fucking overwhelming. It’s difficult to ignore. Twilight Override is my effort to overwhelm it right back. Here are the songs and sounds and voices and guitars and words that are an effort to let go of some of the heaviness and up the wattage on my own light. My effort to engulf this encroaching nighttime (nightmare) of the soul.”

Jeff Tweedy will embark on a full-band North American and European tour starting in October. Tickets are on sale on Friday July 18, at 10 AM local time. Check out the Twilight Override album artwork and tracklist below.

