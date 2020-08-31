Watch Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Perform "Rain On Me" at the VMAs

Last night, MTV held their annual Video Music Awards in New York City via a pandemic-safe setup with artists spread across the city in various locations.

Making an appearance in support of her latest record Chromatica, Lady Gaga performed a medley of songs—including hits “Stupid Love” and “911.” And, of course, she also performed “Rain On Me” with Ariana Grande, one of the highlights of the show.

Ariana Grande stopped by halfway through to help carry the now-iconic duet. Both performers and all the backup dancers donned masks and still served up seamless vocal performances and choreography without missing a beat. This also marked the first time Gaga performed “Rain On Me” in a live setting.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande went on to win awards together for the song later that night, including Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Cinematography.

Individually, Gaga also took home the first ever MTV Tricon award, which replaced the Vanguard recipient this year. Along with winning Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga also took home the most statues of anyone last night.

“I want to share this award with everybody at home tonight, everybody at home who is their own form of a Tricon,” Gaga said while accepting the Tricon award. “I want you to know that you can do this too. Just because we’re separated right now and culture may feel less alive in some ways, I know a renaissance is coming, and the wrath of pop culture will inspire you, and the rage of art will empower you as it responds to hardship with its generosity and love.”

Watch Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande perform “Rain On Me,” along with the full Chromatica medley, below.