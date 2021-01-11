Lana Del Rey Shares Title Track From Forthcoming Album Chemtrails Over The Country Club

This past weekend, Lana Del Rey shared the artwork and tracklist for her new album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, out on March 19. In addition, today (Jan. 11), she shared the album’s title track and accompanying music video. The video features a bright and breezy convertible ride as well as an unexpectedly surreal, spooky detour.

Del Rey also drew fire for her comments that were posted to Instagram along with the album artwork. Del Rey wrote:

I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today. And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that but thank you.

My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana.

these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do. In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

Watch the video for “Chemtrails Over The Country Club” below, and preorder the album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. White Dress

02. Chemtrails Over The Country Club

03. Tulsa Jesus Freak

04. Let Me Love You Like A Woman

05. Wild At Heart

06. Dark But Just A Game

07. Not All Who Wander Are Lost

08. Yosemite

09. Breaking Up Slowly

10. Dance Till We Die

11. For Free