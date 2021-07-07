Laura Stevenson Shares Newest Single "Don't Think About Me"

With only a month until the release of her highly anticipated self-titled album, Laura Stevenson offers her second single “Don’t Think About Me.” The track follows her first single “Slate,” a raucous expression of rage on behalf of a loved one nearly dying. Laura Stevenson, which is out Aug. 6 via Don Giovanni Records, is produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Dinosaur Jr.) and will feature longtime collaborator and friend Jeff Rosenstock on guitar.

“Don’t Think About Me” is a return to Stevenson’s roots in folky indie rock with a hook that begs to be screamed. The song tells of unrequited love that is destined to grow stale, as she realizes “your face is blank but familiar.” Stevenson’s subtle layered harmonies collide with the lush guitars and drums for a long-winding descent into heartbreak.

Listen to “Don’t Think About Me” below and scroll further down to revisit Stevenson’s 2011 Daytrotter performance of “A Shine To It.” You can preorder Laura Stevenson here ahead of its Aug. 6 release.