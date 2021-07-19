Lil Nas X Takes the Stand in Surprise Promo for New Single

Lil Nas X is the undisputed king of social media. His Internet presence is unmatched, and the jokes get better. But this time, it’s not another edition to the “Old Town Road” cinematic universe, nor is it a lap dance with another controversial figure. This time, Lil Nas X makes light of his lawsuit with Nike to announce his newest single “Industry Baby” in a video that will have you seeing double.

The rapper made headlines in March after the video for his hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was released, depicting Lil Nas X getting frisky with the devil. Further conflict ensued when he announced his collaboration with Brooklyn-based MSCHF Product Studio to create 666 pairs of Satan-themed Nike Air Max 97s, featuring ink mixed with real blood. Nike immediately sought legal action against the company, and a settlement was eventually made by April which led to MSCHF ceasing production of the shoes and offering to buy back pairs sent out to customers.

Lil Nas X found humor in the situation, most recently posting a series of TikToks referencing an upcoming court date with Nike scheduled for July 19 that shows the rapper joking about being forced to make videos, practicing his strategy to seduce the judge and lip syncing to Nicki Minaj clips. On the morning of July 19, Lil Nas X tweeted “all jokes aside i can’t believe i might be going to jail,” sparking concern amongst fans who then made #FreeLilNasX as a trending topic.

The promo video features Lil Nas X playing the judge, his clunky lawyer, a member of the jury and himself as they confront him for a very different reason. The video reveals details of his new single “Industry Baby” that he’s been promoting on TikTok, set to be released July 23. The single is set to feature Jack Harlow and will be produced by Take A Daytrip and Kanye West.

