Mac DeMarco Announces North American Tour

aaFollowing the release of Here Comes the Cowboy in 2019, Mac DeMarco was lucky enough to embark on a tour before the pandemic brought live music to a halt. After returning to the stage in October of 2021, DeMarco is ready to kick it into full gear with a North American tour.

The tour is set to begin this November in Phoenix, Arizona before slithering throughout the South and Midwest before ending in Las Vegas. DeMarco has a full touring schedule for 2021 which includes several festival performances and international dates, supporting The Strokes’ sold-out Barclays Center shows and a West Coast run alongside his newest label signee Vicky Farewell.

In a statement drumming up hype for the tour, DeMarco says:

I’ve been driving around North America for the last couple months in my Toyota, making five easy hot dogs. I’ve been to a lot of new places, a lot of old ones. Seen a lot of old friends, made some new ones too. Keep your eyes peeled, maybe I’ll pop up in your zone soon.

Below, revisit DeMarco’s 2013 Paste session and keep scrolling for complete tour dates.

April

6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

May

13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

19 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol ^

June

?4 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

5 – Deurne, BE @ OLT Rivierenhof – SOLD OUT

7 – Bloemendeaal, NL @ Woodstock69 – SOLD OUT

?8 – Prague, CZ @ Zlute Lazne – SOLD OUT

?10 – Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds

?11 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

14 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

16 – 18 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

?17 – June 19 – Vilnius, LT @ 8 Festival

August

?12 – 14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

15 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

16 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library *

18 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * – SOLD OUT

19 – Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater * – SOLD OUT

?20 – Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre *

21 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts *

23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Rio Theater *

24 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater * – SOLD OUT

27 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * – SOLD OUT

?28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic * – SOLD OUT

September

?19 – Barcelona, SP @ Razzmatazz

21 – Santiago de Compostella, SP @ Capitol

?22 – Madrid, SP @ La Riviera

?23 – Porto, PT @ Hard Club

24 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

25 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV

?27 – Valencia, SP @ Sala Moon

28 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

?30 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

October

1 – Rome, IT @ Atlantico

?2 – Bologna, IT @ Estragon

3 – Zurich, CH @ X Tra

November

?2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

?4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Historic El Rey

?5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

7 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

?8 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

9 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

12 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

13 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

?14 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

15 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

17 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

18 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

?19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

?22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside

23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

25 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

27 – Las Vegas, NV @ International Theater at Westgate

(^ = w/ The Strokes)

(* = w/ Vicky Farewell)