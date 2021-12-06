Magdalena Bay Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Magdalena Bay have had a whirlwind of a year following the release of their long-awaited debut Mercurial World and a tour with George Clanton. Now, the indie-pop duo is embarking on a headlining tour of their own in 2022.

The tour, which will find Magdalena Bay in intimate venues and two music festivals, begins in February 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts with stops in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. They will also perform several one-off dates before 2021 ends in California and Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Below, revisit the infectious single “Secrets (Your Fire)” and the duo’s 2020 Paste Studio Session. Keep scrolling for a list of complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.

December

18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Jingle Bell Roxy @ The Roxy Theatre

19 – Pomona, CA @ Viva! Pomona @ The Glasshouse

29 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

February

17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

March

23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

27 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

30 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

April

01 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic