Magdalena Bay Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Magdalena Bay have had a whirlwind of a year following the release of their long-awaited debut Mercurial World and a tour with George Clanton. Now, the indie-pop duo is embarking on a headlining tour of their own in 2022.
The tour, which will find Magdalena Bay in intimate venues and two music festivals, begins in February 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts with stops in New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago. They will also perform several one-off dates before 2021 ends in California and Florida. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Below, revisit the infectious single “Secrets (Your Fire)” and the duo’s 2020 Paste Studio Session. Keep scrolling for a list of complete tour dates, which you can purchase tickets for here.
December
18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Jingle Bell Roxy @ The Roxy Theatre
19 – Pomona, CA @ Viva! Pomona @ The Glasshouse
29 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
February
17 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
19 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
23 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
March
23-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
27 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
30 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
April
01 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop
27-28 – Pasadena, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic