Mia Joy Announces Debut Album Spirit Tamer, Shares Dreamy Single "See Us"

Chicago singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mia Rocha has announced her debut album as Mia Joy, coming May 7 on Fire Talk Records. Rocha and her band (featuring Joseph Farago on keys and Emerson Hunton on percussion) shared the details of Spirit Tamer Tuesday along with a new single, the delicate dream-pop track “See Us.”

“See Us” is our second preview of Spirit Tamer after “Haha,” which Mia Joy put out after signing to Fire Talk in January. The new song finds Rocha filled with the rosy hopefulness of a blossoming relationship, looking ahead to a future full of love over gauzy guitars and atmospheric synth and chime accents. The endearingly goofy “See Us” video by Everybody’s Baby (Beach Bunny, Gia Margaret) finds two puppets enjoying a Mia Joy performance in the park.

“‘See Us’ was the last song I wrote on the record, back in January of 2020. I had fallen in love again and felt like I could see a promising future with plenty of opportunities,” Rocha recalls in a statement. “Filled with optimism of love and expansion that we could better our lives. Ironically, the pandemic hit two months later, that relationship ended and now this is a very beautiful bittersweet reminder that this hope can still exist for us someday.”

Watch the “See Us” video below and find the details of Spirit Tamer further down.

Spirit Tamer Tracklist:

01. Spirit Tamer

02. Ye Old Man

03. Heaven Forbid

04. Freak

05. Across Water

06. See Us

07. Saturn

08. Haha

09. Sword (I Carry)

10. Phone Home

11. Candle Prayer

12. Last Night Together (Arthur)

Spirit Tamer Album Art: