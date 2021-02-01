Moontype Announce Debut Album Bodies of Water, Share New Single "About You"

Chicago trio Moontype have announced their debut album Bodies of Water, out on April 2 via Born Yesterday Records. They’ve also shared a new track, “About You,” which follows their debut single “Ferry.” “About You” is a snappy, easygoing indie-pop tune, and its giddy tempo changes mimic the excitement of being drawn to someone who’s an instant mood-booster. Margaret McCarthy’s vocals are trustworthy and sweet, as she beams about touching memories with a close friend over peppy guitars.

Lead singer/bassist Margaret McCarthy says of the song:

When I wrote “About You” I was sitting in my apartment missing my friend who had gone abroad for the semester and thinking about all the moments that made our friendship so special. The glue between us started to form while on tour, walking through Richmond VA for hours one night past confederate monuments and art on building walls. The friendship began as a crush but it slowly melted into something more lasting – we made a synth together, we wrote songs together – and I really just wanted to be around them most of the time! There was this feeling of being two magnets, pulling towards each other, but the pull doesn’t stay that strong forever and I wanted to remember what it felt like at the start. I’m grateful I wrote it down in that way because now me and my friend fall in and out of touch but every time we play that song I remember how special they are and how important they are to me.

After the release of their debut single last year, Paste named Moontype’s forthcoming LP as one of the 40 most anticipated albums of 2021.

Watch the video for “About You” below, and preorder their album here. Scroll down for the album artwork and tracklist.

01. Anti-Divinity

02. Your Mom

03. About You

04. When Will I Learn

05. 3 Weeks

06. When You Say Yes

07. Ferry

08. Blue Michigan

09. Alpha

10. Lush

11. Stuck On You

12. Me and My Body