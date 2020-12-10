Chicago Trio Moontype Share Debut Single "Ferry"

Chicago trio Moontype have signed to Born Yesterday Records (Cafe Racer, Dummy, Stuck) and released their debut single “Ferry.” The group formed last year and includes singer/bassist Margaret McCarthy, guitarist Ben Cruz and drummer Emerson Hunton.

“Ferry” is full of touching tales about emotional and physical distance. The band’s scorched guitars and compassionate vocals add drama and intensity to their already urgent lines about the pains of friendship, which often cut much deeper than romantic relationships. “Ferry” is steamy and regretful, packing various explosions of dream pop, indie rock and folk.

McCarthy told The FADER about the new track:

“Ferry” is a song about the loss of friendship, not when it breaks apart quickly and devastatingly but when it slowly unravels and you watch it go. 3 or 4 of my friendships made their way into this song. I think about a friend who was about to go on a two-year long tour, and I started to drift away from him months before he actually left – a trick the mind plays to make the break less painful. Your friend leaves and afterwards you’re left with these visceral memories – running around the city at night, drinking whiskey in the alley – and in memory form those experiences gain potency, like “ah that was really living, and what I have now is nothing.” And that vivid memory stands in high contrast to the way their entire personhood is slowly fading from your mind, you forget how they walk, what kind of jokes they made. And then you’re left with only yourself and you realize that you’ve defined yourself through the relationships you’ve been in, and when those people go away you feel like an empty shell (no snail inside!) and that feeling is enough to make a person say “I wanna take the ferry to Michigan! Get me out of this place!”

Listen to “Ferry” below.