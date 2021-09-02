Oasis Share Previously Unseen Footage of "Live Forever" Knebworth 1996 Performance

Oasis fans, rejoice! No, the band is probably not getting back together any time soon, but following the 2016 documentary Supersonic, which chronicled the band’s intense rise to stardom and subsequent collapse, a new feature documentary, Oasis Knebworth 1996, will examine the special circumstances surrounding the band’s famously massive August 1996 performance at the park. The film, in select theaters Sept. 23, will feature never-before-seen footage of the event, as well as recordings from backstage and interviewers with the show’s promoters.

Thursday, Oasis shared a clip from the documentary of their performance of Definitely Maybe single “Live Forever,” which features narration by Noel Gallagher noting how the song changed the trajectory of the band. “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever,’ but it was indie music,” he says in the clip. “The day after I wrote ‘Live Forever,’ we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it.”

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be joined by a live recording of the full performance under the same name, which is out Nov. 19 via Big Brother Recordings. The live performance of “Live Forever” is available to stream now, with deluxe editions on vinyl and CD available to preorder here. Below, check out the live performance of “Live Forever,” as well as the documentary’s trailer and a 1994 Oasis performance from the Paste archives, and revisit Lizzie Manno’s retrospective about the impact of “Live Forever” on her life here.