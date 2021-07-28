Parcels Share Video for New Track "Comingback"

Australian funk-pop band Parcels have the extremely rare talent of writing music that moves and grooves with ecstatic energy throughout every beat. It was true on their Daft Punk-produced debut single, it was true on their excellent 2018 self-titled album, and it’s true on their latest single “Comingback.”

Their second new track of the year following the exuberantly funky “Free,” “Comingback” recalls the fast-paced groove of songs like “Move On Up” with an energetic, sun-kissed bliss. Sprawling pianos and a robust bass line are guided by the moving and varied percussive elements, while orchestral elements composed by renowned instrumentalist/songwriter Owen Pallett soar with optimism and joy.

The band comments on the song, “Noah [Hill] sings lead on this song about the isolation of tour life and the hopeful message of perseverance through difficult times. ‘Comingback’ felt like one of the earliest new ideas floating around after finishing our debut album and yet the last song we managed to finish.”

Arriving with the song is a video, directed by Oliver Rose, that features the band joyfully exploring Australian wildlife with their instruments in tow, alongside which Parcels added the following comment: “The video was partly filmed on the traditional country of the Antakirinja Matuntjara Yankunytjatjara and Barkindji people. Parcels acknowledges the traditional owners of Country throughout Australia and pay their respects to elders past and present.”

Check out the video below, and revisit our conversation with Parcels keyboardist Louie Swain here.