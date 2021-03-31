Paste Studio on the Road: Los Angeles 4/1 - Girlpool, Sir Sly, Jensen McRae, Sons of Silver

By Josh Jackson  |  April 1, 2021  |  11:42am
Paste Studio is on the road this week, streaming from The Hotel Cafe in Hollywood. We’ve invited some of Los Angeles’s finest musical artists to perform for our audience, live here at PasteMagazine.com, as well as on our YouTube channel and Facebook page. We’ll be taking every precaution to create a safe environment for our artists and staff. Expect the same exceptional quality you’d find from our historic sessions, and look for Paste Studio on the Road to visit a city near you later this year.

12pm PT/3pm ET – Girlpool

Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad teamed up as Girlpool in 2014 with a self-titled EP released via Bandcamp. Since then, the indie-rock duo has recorded three full-length albums, including 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary? with tracks remixed last year by Dev Hynes, Porches and Lydia Ainsworth.

2:30pm PT/5:30pm ET – Sir Sly

Indie-rock trio Sir Sly released their debut track “Ghost” in 2013, quickly gaining buzz before their debut album You Haunt Me was released by Interscope the following year. Their third album The Rise & Fall of Loverboy is due out April 23.

5pm PT/8pm ET – Jensen McRae

Jensen McRae’s debut album hasn’t even come out yet, and she’s already getting attention for her songs about “mental illness, being brown, fearing adulthood, and falling in love with every boy who’s ever been nice to me”—and for a joke “cover” of a Phoebe Bridgers song about getting vaccinated that hasn’t been written yet.

7:30pm PT/10:30pm ET – Sons of Silver

Singer/guitarist Peter Argyropoulos has gathered a band of rock ‘n’ roll vets behind him: former Skillet guitarist Kevin Haaland, Candlebox bassist Adam Kury, original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen and keyboardist Brina Kabler. Their new EP Doomsday Noises is out now.

March 29

12pm – Vintage Trouble
2:30pm – Night Beats
5:00pm – Scarypoolparty
7:30pm – Sunny War

March 30

12:00pm – Nick Waterhouse
2:30pm – Lee Pardini
5:00pm – La Santa Cecilia
7:30pm – Pearl Charles

March 31

12:00pm – Rozzi
2:30pm – The Driver Era
5:00pm – Cory Henry
7:30pm – Run River North

April 1

12:00pm – Girlpool
2:30pm – Sir Sly
5:00pm – Jensen McRae
7:30pm – Sons of Silver

April 2

12:00pm – Moon vs Sun
2:30pm – Fences

April 3

12:00pm – Gaby Moreno
2:30pm – Debi Nova
5:00pm – Azure Ray
7:30pm – Joyce Manor

April 4

12:00pm – Josh Radnor
2:30pm – Natalie Bergman
5:00pm – Cary Brothers
7:30pm – Jeff Rosenstock

