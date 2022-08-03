Peel Dream Magazine Share "Pad," Title Track from New Album

Peel Dream Magazine spins a sinuous bedtime story on their forthcoming album, Pad, out Oct. 7 via Slumberland / Tough Love. The title track and first single, which they dropped today (Aug. 3), is the first step on a long and winding journey in which Joseph Stevens explores “losing oneself when all they have is themself.”

On the follow-up to 2020’s Agitprop Alterna, retro drum machines and synthesizers are still staples of Stevens’ psychedelia. With the addition of euphoric flutes and twinkling chimes, his voice seems to float as he sighs, “I can’t even tell if I miss my life.” A conceptual work that questions identity and isolation, “Pad” imagines what would happen if Stevens’ bandmates kicked him out of Peel Dream Magazine. Setting out to rejoin the band and regain his purpose, he previews droning baroque-pop that aligns with the zany set of circumstances that ensues.

Peel Dream Magazine will also be hitting the road with Winter and Beach Fossils for a run of shows this summer. A complete list of dates is below.

Check out the music video for “Pad,” along with the tracklist and artwork for the album below.

PadTracklist:

01. Not in the Band

02. Pad

03. Pictionary

04. Wanting and Waiting

05. Self Actualization Center

06. Walk Around the Block

07. Hamlet

08. Penelope’s Suitors

09. Hiding Out

10. Jennifer Hindsight

11. Reiki

12. La Sol

13. Message the Manager

14. Roll in the Hay

15. Back in the Band

PadArt:

Peel Dream Magazine Tour Dates:

August

12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *

17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *

19 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *

20 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *

26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

October

19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

(* = w/ Winter)

(# = w/ Beach Fossils)