Peel Dream Magazine Share "Pad," Title Track from New Album

Peel Dream Magazine spins a sinuous bedtime story on their forthcoming album, Pad, out Oct. 7 via Slumberland / Tough Love. The title track and first single, which they dropped today (Aug. 3), is the first step on a long and winding journey in which Joseph Stevens explores “losing oneself when all they have is themself.”
On the follow-up to 2020’s Agitprop Alterna, retro drum machines and synthesizers are still staples of Stevens’ psychedelia. With the addition of euphoric flutes and twinkling chimes, his voice seems to float as he sighs, “I can’t even tell if I miss my life.” A conceptual work that questions identity and isolation, “Pad” imagines what would happen if Stevens’ bandmates kicked him out of Peel Dream Magazine. Setting out to rejoin the band and regain his purpose, he previews droning baroque-pop that aligns with the zany set of circumstances that ensues.
Peel Dream Magazine will also be hitting the road with Winter and Beach Fossils for a run of shows this summer. A complete list of dates is below.
Check out the music video for “Pad,” along with the tracklist and artwork for the album below.
PadTracklist:
01. Not in the Band
02. Pad
03. Pictionary
04. Wanting and Waiting
05. Self Actualization Center
06. Walk Around the Block
07. Hamlet
08. Penelope’s Suitors
09. Hiding Out
10. Jennifer Hindsight
11. Reiki
12. La Sol
13. Message the Manager
14. Roll in the Hay
15. Back in the Band
PadArt:
Peel Dream Magazine Tour Dates:
August
12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar *
17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill *
19 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar *
20 – Seattle, WA @ Vera Project *
26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
October
19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #
(* = w/ Winter)
(# = w/ Beach Fossils)