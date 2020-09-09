Peel Announce Self-Titled Debut EP, Share Lead Single

Multi-instrumentalists Sean Cimino and Isom Innis (also of Foster The People) have a new project called Peel, and they’ve just signed to Innovative Leisure to release their self-titled debut EP. They’ve also shared its lead single “Rom-Com,” alongside a live-recorded, interactive and multi-camera-angle video titled Broadcast 006. The eight-track EP features four versions of “Rom Com”: the studio version, live version and two remixes.
Melding gothic post-punk with psychedelic synth-pop, “Rom-Com” casts a long, dark shadow—their retro synthesizers and gloomy textures give it a compressed, chilling feel—but its energetic grooves bring the song to life.
“We are obsessed with records like Second Edition (Public Image Ltd.) and The Pleasure Principle (Gary Numan); records where spirit and improvisation guide expression,” Innis says. “The lyrics, deriving from stream-of consciousness, are from the perspective of trying to find your existential footing in the cyclical information spiral.”
Per a press release, the band “was born from a month-long recording session between the two artists within Innis’s concrete loft, above The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.”
Watch the live version of “Rom-Com” below, and listen to the studio version here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.
01. Catch & Release
02. Rom-Com
03. Persona
04. Peel
05. Citizen X
06. Rom-Com (Live Version)
07. Rom-Com (James Macallister Remix)
08. Rom-Com (Nik Ewing Remix)