Peel Announce Self-Titled Debut EP, Share Lead Single

Multi-instrumentalists Sean Cimino and Isom Innis (also of Foster The People) have a new project called Peel, and they’ve just signed to Innovative Leisure to release their self-titled debut EP. They’ve also shared its lead single “Rom-Com,” alongside a live-recorded, interactive and multi-camera-angle video titled Broadcast 006. The eight-track EP features four versions of “Rom Com”: the studio version, live version and two remixes.

Melding gothic post-punk with psychedelic synth-pop, “Rom-Com” casts a long, dark shadow—their retro synthesizers and gloomy textures give it a compressed, chilling feel—but its energetic grooves bring the song to life.

“We are obsessed with records like Second Edition (Public Image Ltd.) and The Pleasure Principle (Gary Numan); records where spirit and improvisation guide expression,” Innis says. “The lyrics, deriving from stream-of consciousness, are from the perspective of trying to find your existential footing in the cyclical information spiral.”

Per a press release, the band “was born from a month-long recording session between the two artists within Innis’s concrete loft, above The Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.”

Watch the live version of “Rom-Com” below, and listen to the studio version here. Scroll down for the EP artwork and tracklist.

01. Catch & Release

02. Rom-Com

03. Persona

04. Peel

05. Citizen X

06. Rom-Com (Live Version)

07. Rom-Com (James Macallister Remix)

08. Rom-Com (Nik Ewing Remix)