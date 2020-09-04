Perfume Genius Announces Livestream Concert at The Palace Theater

Perfume Genius is playing a ticketed livestream concert at Los Angeles’ Palace Theater on Sept. 19.

Playing songs from his latest album Set My Heart On Fire Immediately live for the first time, Perfume Genius will also be accompanied by a string quartet and six-piece band.

The show starts at 12 p.m. PST, but the stream will still be available to watch until midnight on Sept. 20.

Along with the livestream, fans will also get access to exclusive Perfume Genius merchandise, including autographed posters, t-shirts and vinyl pressings.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 on day of show. For an additional $5, fans can experience the solo acoustic encore. For more information on tickets and merchandise, click here.

Read Paste’s interview with Perfume Genius about Set My Heart On Fire Immediately here.