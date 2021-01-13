Irish Rockers Pillow Queens Make U.S. TV Debut on The Late Late Show

Irish rock quartet Pillow Queens made their U.S. TV debut on James Corden’s The Late Late Show last night (Jan. 12). The band released their debut album, In Waiting, last year, and Paste featured the band in our list of Irish Acts You Need to Know back in 2019.

The band were interviewed by Corden about the lead up and response to their debut album, as well as a spontaneous plunge into the Atlantic Ocean before it was recorded. They later dove into a wonderful, harmony-laced performance of “Liffey.” Back in September, Paste praised In Waiting for its “big hooks and aching hearts.”

Watch Pillow Queens perform “Liffey” below, read Paste’s 2019 interview feature with the band here.