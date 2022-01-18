PUP Announce New Album, Share “Robot Writes a Love Song” Video

Toronto punk quartet PUP are back with word of their forthcoming fourth album, the theatrically titled THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, coming April 1 on Little Dipper / Rise Records, and described in a press release as “not just the next PUP record, but the *most* PUP record.” Lead single “Robot Writes A Love Song” is out now alongside a music video.

Stefan Babcock, Nestor Chumak, Zack Mykula and Steve Sladkowski recorded and mixed their ambitious new album in the summer of 2021, during five weeks at Grammy-winning producer Peter Katis’ (Interpol, Kurt Vile, The National) “bat-filled” Connecticut mansion. The result of these isolated, in-depth sessions features instruments entirely new to the PUP palette (“piano, synths, horns and more”), plus remote contributions from Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties), Kathryn McCauhey (NOBRO), Mel St-Pierre (Casper Skulls) and Erik Paulson (Remo Drive).

PUP’s newly expanded sound reveals itself gradually on “Robot Writes A Love Song,” which begins in melodic guitar-rock mode before downshifting into a synth- and drum machine-forward shuffle, which they seamlessly integrate into their typically anthemic, emotionally nuanced songwriting. The closely linked single and video tell the tale of a robot who attains human consciousness and promptly falls in love, only to find it’s too much for his system to handle (“Why is love this dangerous? / It’s so dangerous / Now my wires have all been exposed / And my systems menu won’t even load”).

We last heard from PUP in November 2021, when they announced a 2022 tour and shared two new songs, “Waiting” and “Kill Something”—the former appears on THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. It’s the band’s first full-length since 2019’s Morbid Stuff.

Check out the “Robot Writes a Love Song” video (dir. Whitey McConnaughy) below, plus PUP’s 2014 Daytrotter session, and find their album details and tour dates further down. You can preorder THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND right here.

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Tracklist:

01. Four Chords

02. Totally Fine

03. Robot Writes A Love Song

04. Matilda

05. Relentless

06. Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords

07. Waiting

08. Habits

09. Cutting Off The Corners

10. Grim Reaping

11. Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns

12. PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND Art:

PUP Tour Dates:

February

07 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre #

10 – Calgary, AB @ Big Four #

11 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre #

14 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum #

March

27 – Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks?

28 – Kingston, ON @ The Ale House?

29 – Peterborough, ON @ The Venue

April

01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre ^ *

02 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^ *

03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre ^ *

05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^ *

08 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^?

09 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom ^

10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo ^

11 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^ +

15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival

16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^ +

24 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre ^ +

27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^ +

28 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^ +

29 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater ^ +

May

01 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^ +

04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz ^ +

05 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^ +

06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^ +

07 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring ^ +

09 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^ +

10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^ +

11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^ +

13 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^ +

14 – Toronto, ON @ History ^ +

15 – Toronto, ON @ History ^ +

July

08 – Cheltenham, UK @ 2000trees Festival

23 – Byron Bay, Australia @ Splendour in the Grass

August

24-27 – Málaga, Spain @ Canela Party Festival

(# with Billy Talent & NOBRO)

(^ with support from Pinkshift)

(* with support from Cloud Nothings)

(+ with support from Sheer Mag)